BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — New drug overdose kits have been installed in areas around Beloit and Janesville containing Narcan, the drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like heroin.

The Beloit box was installed at the Blackhawk Credit Union, at 500 Public Avenue.

“Families Fighting Addiction” said they installed 4 kits in Beloit and 1 in Janesville.

“There’s such a stigma against addiction that everybody is afraid to get any of their Narcan, and any other saving devices, for these addiction deaths,” said Tracy Burtis, RN, president of Families Fighting Addiction. “So, a system like this allows people to pick up the medication, take it to whoever they think may need it and it will save lives and it has saved lives and we can save Rock County lives and that is our goal.”

Rock County has been reported to have the 5th highest number of overdoses in the state of Wisconsin.