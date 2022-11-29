CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Boeing 747 was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, and members of the military were onboard.

The plane, which was flying from Topeka, Kansas to Poland, was 58 minutes into the flight when its sensors notified the crew of a possible fire. The Atlas aircraft landed at O’Hare, where the military members were evacuated.

Officials inspected the plane but said that no fire was found, and no one was injured. It is unclear when the plane will return to service.

An Atlas Air spokesperson said that their team is investigating the incident.