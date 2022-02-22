ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Doctors encourage people to stay home if possible, and wait for conditions to improve before going out, when roads are icy like they were on Tuesday.

Emergency room reported weather related injuries, which can include patients from car accidents or slipping on ice, leading to broken bones or even head trauma. One ER doctor with UW Health said that a broken wrist can take a person’s hand out of commission for around eight weeks.

While it might be people’s instincts to break their fall with their arm, there is a better way to land.

“We usually get rigid, we kind of like, you know, want to brace for that impact. The better way to fall is to actually put a little bend in things,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, emergency medicine physician at UW Health. “Bend in your knees, bend in your hips, bend in your elbows. Protect your head, whether you tuck it or whether you use your hands to do that.”

For those that do fall and hit their head, doctors said that it is best to err on the side of caution and pay them a visit to rule out a brain bleed.