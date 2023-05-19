ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Westbound lanes of Auburn Street near the IL 251 cloverleaf have been closed due to what has been called a “utility emergency.”

Rockford Police said the incident was due to a gas leak.

Emergency crews from Nicor Gas responded to an odor investigation called in around 9 a.m. The activity was seen west of the ramp exchange, near the Auburn Street Bridge.

Crews on-site said they did not suspect foul play, but the cause of the leak is under investigation.

A Nicor spokesperson said the company is working to make sure the area is safe after a gas leak was detected at the main railroad embankment.

The company said it will be making permanent repairs to the line in the coming days.