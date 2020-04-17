Employee of Rockford nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An employee of River Bluff Nursing Home has tested positive for coronavirus, the facility announced on Friday.

The home, at 4401 N Main St, is owned and operated by Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Health Department says they are working with the home to prevent further exposure and transmission of the disease.

“The health and safety of our River Bluff residents and outstanding staff caring for them is of the utmost importance,” says Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney. “During this unprecedented time, we have been proactively working to implement practices that help protect employees, residents, and members of the community. Unfortunately, we know that some in our community will get sick and the best way we can prevent the spread and help protect those who are working an essential services is to stay home. It was important to us to communicate this information to the community in a timely and transparent manner.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

