Employers offering extensive incentives to recruit new workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems like these days, everywhere you look, places are hiring. That’s a stark difference from this time last year when stores and restaurants were forced to lay off employees due to the pandemic.

We caught up with an employment expert to find out what’s keeping businesses from finding help.

An employment agency manager tells us she’s never seen anything like this before as companies try to offer multiple incentives to recruit new workers,

“Lots of positions open. Lots of people looking for talent but unfortunately not a lot of people who are interested in working quite yet,” said Melissa Hagerman, the branch manager of Manpower Employee Agency.

As you drive down any road, you’ve probably seen the “Now Hiring” signs.

“There are lots of needs. Clients are doing everything they can to bend over backward to see what they can do to really and bring in talent,” said Hagerman.

Melissa Hagerman says companies are doing whatever they can to motivate people to apply, even increasing pay from $12 to $15 per hour.

“Increasing minimum pay or what their bottom pay might be. They’re offering bonuses for good attendance or hiring on bonuses. As a person transitions from a temporary employee to a full-time employee, they get another bonus. They’re trying,” said Hagerman.

Employers are even easing up on education and other requirements.

“Background checks changed a little bit so that also changes the candidate pool and drug screen requirements are slowly changing and starting to remove THC from drug screens which increases the candidate pool,” said Hagerman.

Hagerman says this is effecting every industry.

“I was at a restaurant in downtown Rockford it was the same thing, 15 dollars an hour. ‘Just come in. We just need people to help,'” she said.

We tried speaking with a few restaurants at Edgebrook but managers said they were too busy because not having enough staff meant they were filling in.

Hagerman says now is the best time to cash in on these added bonuses.

“If you’re debating getting a job now is the best time to get a job because it’s definitely an applicants market they have the options in front of them,” Hagerman added.

Wednesday, AAR is holding a job fair at the airport. Click here for more details.