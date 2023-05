URBANA, Ill. (WTVO) — Something strange is roaming the fields of Central Illinois: an emu on the lamb.

It was last spotted on a stretch of I-74 between Urbana and St. Joseph.

State police tried to corral the animal. They were able to chase it off of the highway, but the bird disappeared into some heavy timber.

The emu was still on the loose at the time of this writing. University of Illinois’ vet med was contacted about the bird.