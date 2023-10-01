SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents can now submit an online endorsement affidavit for assault weapons, assault weapon attachments, .50 caliber rifles and .50 caliber cartridges, the Illinois State Police announced on Sunday.

The affidavit is required to be submitted by all individuals who “possessed assault weapons, assault weapon attachments, .50 caliber rifles, and .50 caliber cartridges” before the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect on January 10.

Individuals are required to submit an endorsement affidavit through their Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card before January 1, 2024.

Affidavits must be submitted online through a FOID Card account. FOID Card owners can access their account from the ISP Firearms Services Bureau website or by going directly to this link.