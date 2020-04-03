Battery distribution site to close in Dixon; 125 jobs lost

DIXON, Ill. (AP) – Energizer Holdings is closing Spectrum Holdings in Dixon, laying off 125 employees, SaukValley.com reported.

Layoffs will begin in May at the Rayovac packaging and distribution center in Dixon, at 200 E. Corporate Drive, according to a notice filed with the state.

The center has been open since 2003 and ships about 11 million cases of batteries each year.

In 2018, Spectrum Brands Holdings made a deal to sell its batteries and appliance division to Energizer, SaukValley.com reported.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

