ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to the scene of a multi-car crash at the intersection of E. State Street and University Drive in Rockford, right near an entrance to Rockford University.

Officers on scene have not released many details other than there are no fatalities, and the victims sustained minor injuries.

The engine from one of the vehicles appears to have been ejected during impact.

This is a developing story.