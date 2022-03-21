ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After two years away due to COVID-19, a Rockford museum brings back an event aimed at getting kids excited about technology.

The Discovery Center Museum is hosting “Engineering Days” this week. Companies that rely on engineers will offer up activities every day for kids to try out. Kids got to experiment with basic circuits and gears on Monday, thanks to Collins Aerospace.

Collins staff wan on hand to help. They said that they enjoy giving back to the community they call home.

“Our kids grow up in the Discovery Center, and this is a good time to give back to the community and bring in some sample engineering kits, snap circuits, to share with the kids around here,” said Marjan Shirani, engineering manager at Collins Aerospace.

Events are spread out over the next week. Reservations can be made by phone at (815) 963-6769, or on the Discovery Center’s website.