EPA assisting in cleanup after Dixon train derailment

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Environmental Protection Agency is helping to clean leaking fuel, nut oil and sulfuric acid which spilled from some of 39 train cars involved in a derailment early Thursday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff, the Union-Pacific train derailed north of the intersection of Rock Island and Atkinson Road around 1:49 a.m.

No evacuation has been required as of 10:30 a.m., and no injuries have been reported.

Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano Jr. issued a statement that read in part, “A hazmat is on the scene and already contained any issues. There are no fatalities! The Union Pacific will stay in contact with us; only one farmer’s land is affected and the UP has been coordinating with him as their team works the area. The Union Pacific is working on a full statement for the public and press, coming later today.”

