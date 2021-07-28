EPA: Dangerous chemicals found in Winnebago, Boone county groundwater tests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a health warning after Perfluronoanoic Acid (PFNA) in groundwater wells in Winnebago and Boone counties.

According to the Illinois EPA, PFNA is a compound in the PFAS family of chemicals. Perfluorinated chemicals are man-made and can repel water and oil, and are resistant to heat, and are used in industrial and manufacturing uses.

They can enter drinking water through industrial release, discharges from sewage treatment plants, land application of contaminated sludge, or the use of firefighting foam, according to a report.

Exposure to the chemicals has found to cause a risk for a number of health effects.

If PFAS chemicals are confirmed at concentrations above laboratory minimum reporting levels, the Illinois EPA works directly with those community water supplies to ensure residents are informed and to determine next steps for reducing exposure

“The Illinois EPA has established these health advisory guidance levels by evaluating current scientific methods and toxicity data to develop health-based protective values,” said Director John Kim. “While they are not enforceable, they do aid community water supplies in determining next steps, and the data will be used to establish needed drinking water standards in Illinois for PFAS chemicals.”

The red icons denote the presence of PFNA in tests conducted at the locations below:

You can see a complete listing of sample results statewide on an interactive map here.