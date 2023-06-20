ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 40, has been found guilty of killing Keandra Austin and her three children.

Jackson was found guilty after a weeklong trial in which he represented himself.

Austin was found inside her home after a fire on Rockford’s Garfield Drive back in 2016, along with her three children. She was pregnant at the time.

An autopsy showed that Austin had been stabbed to death before the house was set on fire. Her kids all died from smoke inhalation.

Jackson lived down the street. Detectives learned that Austin had been having problems with Jackson, and he had “made statements to multiple individuals that he and another person had set fire to the residence.”

He was arrested five years after the family died.

Jackson is to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.