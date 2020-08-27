Erin Salberg named Golden Apple’s 2020 Outstanding Principal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Erin Salberg, principal at Nashold Early Childhood Center, received recognition this week as recipient of the Golden Apple’s 2020 Puri Family Outstanding Principal award.

Teachers, staff and family were on hand Wednesday morning for the surprise.

Salberg says the recognition proves her work to empower students and families is paying off.

“This achievement affirms that what we’re doing with our families and community is so important and we’ll just keep pushing and keep building those relationships, so that they keep wanting to come to school and they keep wanting to be involved in their child’s education,” she said.

Before becoming a principal, Salberg taught First Grade in the Rockton School District for almost a decade. She earned a Golden Apple Award for teaching six years ago.

