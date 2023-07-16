LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A wild chase for an escaped suspect in Lake County, Illinois ended in Wisconsin.

It started Saturday afternoon when a man in the back of a quad car slipped out of his handcuffs. Despite being tased, the suspect took off when Park Ridge officers pulled over on the northbound Tri-state.

He jumped a concrete barrier and carjacked a driver in the southbound lanes. He carjacked a second driver about half an hour later in Northbrook.

Police tracked the car with its satellite navigation to I-94 in Kenosha County, where the man was taken into custody.