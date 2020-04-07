Essential services balance busy schedule and employee safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For some essential workers, the number for their work is soaring and jobs are piling up. While more work is better for the bottom line, is it safe for employees? Two businessmen share their take on the balance of more jobs and keeping their workers safe.

While non-essential businesses are put on hold, others are seeing the “busy season” of a lifetime.

“It’s time for everybody to do things they’ve never done before,” explained Jarod Ashley of Ready Pest Control.

Jarod Ashley explained that the longer people spend indoors, the more pests they notice inside their homes. He says he’s serviced 300 homes in the last 21 days. But even though they have more jobs, the limited supply of personal protective equipment doesn’t help.

“We had to go tooth and nail trying to find disinfecting stuff at the stores locally,” explained Tim Key, the operations manager at Landscape Unlimited

Key explains that they are doing everything they can to keep their customers and employees safe.

“Daily disinfecting, that’s kind of been the main goal. We’ve even discussed the splitting up of trucks, so no more than two people to the same truck when they’re heading to a work site,” Key added.

