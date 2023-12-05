ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holiday season is upon us; and for one Rockford Museum, that means educating the community on how the holidays are celebrated around the world.

Rockford’s Ethnic Heritage Museum kicked off their holiday events season with their annual ‘Heritage Holidays Open House,’ allowing visitors throughout the Stateline a chance to see different traditions across the globe.

From Lithuanian straw ornaments to Sicilian decorations and Polish wood carvings, the cultural holiday galleries showcase a diverse array of cultural practices.

President of the Ethnic Heritage Museum. Jocelyn Hare McLaughlin, says its people’s reaction that has kept the event going since 1989.

“It just brings a lot of good feelings, happiness and joy,” McLaughlin said. “But then to be able to see the some of the commonalities between maybe your culture and another culture or maybe some surprising commonalities, especially over vast distances, the things that we do have in common. But then obviously celebrating our differences and just, you know, the spirit of the holidays.”

Other cultures celebrated at the museum include Irish, African-American, Hispanic and Italian. The museum’s gallery director, Sandy Colebert, hopes visitors walk away feeling inspired.

“There’s a lot to be learned in this museum about not just the history of Rockford, the history of your culture, why the different ethnic groups came here and settled here, what they brought with them,” Colebert said. “There’s a lot of people that come that are really moved when they see a certain of.”

The galleries will be open throughout the month of December every Sunday from 12-4 p.m. Museum events can be found on the Ethnic Heritage Museum’s website here.