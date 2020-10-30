Event donates coats, hats, gloves to homeless Rockford veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A veterans organization donated clothing to former members of the military on Friday.

“Top of Illinois Veterans Stand Down” held a walk-thru event at the VFW on 7th Street in Rockford this afternoon.

Needy and homeless U.S. veterans were given shirts, briefs, socks, coats, hats, gloves and sweatshirts.

Each vet also received a boxed lunch as well.

Organizers said the annual event had to go on, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Never forget out veterans. We can never do that,” said Top of Illinois Veterans Stand Down President Ron Sodko. “As a country, as an organization, as us. It was a lot of talk [at] our meetings, of are we going to pursue this event again this year? And we decided yes we can’t forget our vets.”

Rockford Mass Transit District provided free rides for veterans.

