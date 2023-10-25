ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thermo-Fisher Scientific partnered up with Jackson Charter School to encourage students to pursue careers in the science field.

On Wednesday, employees at Thermo-Fisher, 3747 N Meridian Road, worked alongside students and performed science experiments intending to get students interested in possible STEM career paths.

School leaders said the partnership is about building connections within the community.

Emily Wallen, Jackson Charter’s executive director, said, “At Jackson Charter School, our mission is to empower our students to become global leaders in everyday learning.”

Among the experiments students conducted today was extracting DNA from a strawberry.

Jackson Charter School is located at 315 Summit Street.