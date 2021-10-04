Eviction Moratorium ends in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Many people are facing uncertain times as the state’s Eviction Moratorium comes to an end.

It has been a year and a half since the governor put a ban on evictions. This week, those can officially start again. However, there is help available for renters who still need it.

In Winnebago County, there is the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Those eligible can receive up to 15 months of rental assistance, and 12 months of utility and home energy assistance.

Applications for October end on the 15th. The next window opens November 1.

Call (815) 972-RENT or email contact@renthelp.wincoil.us for more information.