Ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Roscoe storage shed indicted on murder charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jonathan “Kyle” VanDuyn, of Marengo, has been indicted on murder charges in the death of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, whose body was found inside a Roscoe U-Haul storage shed in November 2020.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced VanDuyn, 33, has been indicted on charges of First Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death on January 19th, 202.

Authorities say Arnold-Boesiger’s body was found in a Jeep Renegade inside a Roscoe U-Haul storage shed on November 15th, 2020. That Jeep Renegade was registered to Vanduyn.

Her body had been covered with blankets and bedding. In a news release, the State’s Attorney’s office wrote, “There was also odor eliminator in the vehicle that appeared to be placed there to cover up the inevitable decomposition of her body.”

An autopsy found the manner of death was either homicide by asphyxiation, accidental from the ingestion of drugs, or a combination of the two.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said the investigation found Jonathan Vanduyn and Michelle Arnold-Boesiger had been in a romantic relationship at the time she was reported missing, and there was a history of physical abuse of Arnold-Boesiger by Vanduyn.

Investigators say at about 2:33 pm on November 15, Arnold-Boesiger called to refill a prescription at a pain management clinic in Algonquin, Illinois. They say five minutes later her debit card was used at a Home Depot to purchase the items found in Vanduyn’s Jeep Renegade.

Investigators added over the next several weeks, Arnold-Boesiger’s debit card was used on multiple occasions by Jonathan Vanduyn.

During the second week of December of 2020, Vanduyn abducted his 10-year-old daughter from Wisconsin and drove her to a remote location in Indiana. In about one day his daughter was recovered and Jonathan Vanduyn was taken into custody. Vanduyn was driving Arnold-Boesiger’s Dodge Ram truck.

Arnold-Boesiger was reported missing on January 3rd to the Holiday Hills Police Department. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and obtained a probable cause warrant to search the storage facility, where her body was found.

Winnebago County authorities have begun the extradition process for VanDuyn from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, where he is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence on the charge of Interference with Child Custody.