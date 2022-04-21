ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Madonna McLaughlin, the ex-wife of Carl DeFay, the man accused of killing Samantha Swan after a sexual threesome, then lighting her body on fire before disposing of it in a cornfield, took the stand in court on Thursday.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old DeFay, of Durand, murdered Swan, 38, after a night of sex with Swan and his wife, Cortney Daughenbaugh, in February 2017.

Samantha Swan

Daughenbaugh testified Wednesday that she and DeFay were having sex with Swan when he started choking and punching her.

She told the jury that she left the house and saw DeFay trying to burn Swan’s body in the driveway when she came back.

Cortney Daughenbaugh

She testified she and Defay disposed of Swan’s body in a pig feeder at a farm in Wheeler Road.

Swan, who had a history of drug abuse, was not reported missing. Her remains were found in August 2017.

Madonna McLaughlin

At trial on Thursday, McLaughlin testified that, during their relationship, DeFay liked “angry” sex and would choke and hit her during intercourse.

McLaughlin told the jury she took out an order of protection against him after he choked her until she was unconscious.

Later Thursday, DeFay took the stand in his own defense.