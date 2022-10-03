LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Ex-Winnebago County GOP Chairman Eli Nicolosi was arrested Sunday.

Loves Park Police responded to 3700 block of Gray Fox Run around 10:59 p.m. in reference to an Order of Protection, according to the department. The caller, Nicolosi’s wife, stated that her husband was at the house battering her boyfriend. She had said that her boyfriend’s blood was all over the place, and that Nicolosi was going toward their children.

An Order of Protection banning Nicolosi from the residence had been served on September 23. Nicolosi’s wife and their four children were protected parties.

Nicolosi reportedly left the residence in a blue Tesla. An officer spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on Riverside Boulevard east of I-90. The Tesla flashed their lights at the officer before pulling over to the side of the road. Nicolosi proceeded to exit the vehicle and walk towards the officer with his hands up. He was detained.

While handcuffing Nicolosi, the officer reportedly saw dried blood on both of his hands’ fingers and knuckles. When asked if he was injured, Nicolosi said that the blood was the “other guys” and refused medical attention. Nicolosi declined to answer questions, according to police.

The victim was brought to the hospital. He reportedly sustained a ripped left ear lobe, a large black eye, bump on the forehead, scratches all over the back and a large bite mark on the left lower back.