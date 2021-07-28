Exelon files decommissioning plans for Byron Nuclear Plant

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Exelon Generation, owner and operator of the Byron and Dresden nuclear energy facilities, will file Post Shutdown Decommissioning Activity Reports (PSDARs) Wednesday with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The filings are among the final steps in retiring the plants.

“With no signs of a breakthrough on clean energy legislation in Springfield, we have to choice but to take these final steps in preparation for shutting down the plants,” aid Exelon Generation Chief Nuclear Officer Dave Rhoades.

Exelon Generation is now preparing to issue job reduction notifications to employees impacted by the plant shutdowns. Staffing at the plants will fall from nearly 1,500 employees when the plant retirements were announced last August, to just 30-40 employees over the next 10 years.

“We will never stop fighting for policies to preserve Illinois’ nuclear fleet, knowing that the minute these plants close our customers will experience dirtier air and higher energy costs,” Rhoades said, “But with time running out, we must plan for the future and do everything we can to prepare our employees and the communities they serve for what lies ahead.”

Byron is scheduled to shut down in September. As part of the decommissioning process, Exelon Generation has up to 60 years to restore Byron and Dresden, which includes transporting the stations’ used fuel to long-term storage, decontaminating and removing plant components and razing the remaining buildings.

The Byron Generating Station pays property taxes of almost $34M in Ogle County. The school district receives nearly $19M; Byron Fire gets $2.6M; and Rock Valley College receives roughly $2.3M.