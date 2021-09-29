Exelon hiring new workers to upgrade Byron nuclear plant

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Exelon says it plans to invest more than $140 million into the Byron nuclear power plant over the next five years, and plan to hire over 1,500 workers.

Just over a year since the company said it would decommission the plant due to cheaper fossil fuel costs, jobs at the plant were saved with the signing of Illinois’ new clean energy bill.

“We’re incredibly pleased to see all the union contract workers at Byron Station helping the full-time employees refuel Unit 1,” said Byron Mayor John Rickard. “It would have been terrible for the environment and devastating for our community had the plant been allowed to shut down. We’re relieved the plant gets to continue supporting our community with jobs, philanthropy and tax funding for our schools and essential services, while producing clean energy at a time when clean energy is needed more than ever.”

Exelon says new workers will be brought on to replace transformers, upgrade control systems and other projects.

Jobs will be posted on Exelon’s website.