“Expect delayed election results”: Winnebago County clerk says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–County officials say that election results won’t be confirmed until up to fourteen days after election day, November 3rd, due to the pandemic.

“If it takes a little longer to count all the ballots accurately, that’s what we need to do to ensure every vote counts,” says Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

“We need to be extra patient because there’s a substantial chance we might not know the results on election night,” she added. “Possibly for the presidency and for several local races that are important for people,” Gummow added.

Even in a normal year, officials say the results announced on election night are considered unofficial by election authorities. States conduct a certification process to verify the final tally, which can take weeks.

Election officials have 14 days to accept any ballot that was postmarked on Election Day or before. If it is a close race, there are recount rules that allow a candidate to require ballots be sent back through machines to verify the results, which happened with the State’s Attorney’s race. Despite the recount, all ballots and votes were verified and matched exactly with Election results.

Due to the unprecedented volume of Vote By Mail ballots and voters casting their ballots early, the Clerk’s Office has hired extra judges to assist with the sorting, verification and tabulation of ballots.

Election results will be posted at winnebagocountyclerk.com.

