ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Next week, road work will resume on Rockford’s East State Street, and it’s expected to last several months.

The work zone stretches between Mill Road and Buckley Drive, and includes the Perryville Road intersection.

Crews will install new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks, along with a new mulit-use path. The City says there will be temporary lane closures during the $6.6 million update, which is expected to be complete by the end of June.