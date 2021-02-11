Expect side effects from the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, recipients say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Middle school teacher Arie Deeter says she happily rolled up her sleeve to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She says she was ok after the first dose, not so much after the second.

“My arm wasn’t quite as sore, but I was way more tired this time around,” she recalled. “I do have some congestion in my nose that I have this time around, that I didn’t have before.”

Deeter teaches at Trevor-Wilmot Grade School in Trevor, Wisconsin. After receiving the second dose, she said she thought about calling out sick to work.

“I got the vaccine early in the morning, and by the time 1 p.m. rolled around, I was pretty tired. I actually ended up taking a nap, because that’s how tired I was,” she said.

Dr. Stephen Bartlett, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at OSF Saint Anthony Health System, said its not unheard of for recipients of the second dose to feel sluggish or even have flu-like symptoms.

“About 15% of people who get the second dose have a significant fever,” he said. “Most people are going to have some malaise and low grade fever, and loading fluids is going to help with that a lot. So, I encourage people to drink 8 glasses of water that they’re getting the vaccine, and the next day.”

As more people over 65-years-old get the second dose, Dr. Bartlett says the side effects shouldn’t deter them from getting the vaccine.

“The immune response that the older patients are getting is good enough to totally protect them. Protection for people over 55 is the same for people under 55. Even if they have fewer side effects, they get equal protection,” he said.

Doctors say an ibuprofen can be taken to alleviate symptoms, without causing any complications.