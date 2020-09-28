Expect traffic delays on I-39 for bridge work

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you plan on using Intestate 39, you might want to take some extra time.

Starting Monday, IDOT will put several traffic delays in place. They’ll last about 15 minutes.

The first delays will be southbound between US 20 and the Kishwaukee River Bridge. Later Monday evening, it will switch to the northbound lanes between US 72 and the Kishwaukee River Bridge.

IDOT says engineers are performing load testing on the bridge. The work is expected to be complete by early Tuesday morning.

