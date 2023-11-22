ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many “Thanksgiving weekend” kicks off in the car or on a plane on the way to the destination.

Experts say it could be the second busiest Thanksgiving weekend of travel on record. There are an estimated 2.8 Illinoisians traveling more than 50 miles by car.

“Through Chicago a little dicey. But, you know, generally speaking, it’s good,” said Allen and Mary Jane, a couple traveling through the Stateline. “Weather’s been decent so I’m really happy with the travel today.”

“Bracing myself for it to be a little bit busier and have more people out there. But it’s so far it’s really not that terrible today,” said Nora Radtke a Chicago native headed to Madison, Wisconsin.

Many were already on their way to their destination, hoping to beat the traffic. It is important to plan accordingly for the way back.

“Triple A recommends that you get on the road before noon if you want to avoid any type of congestion. If you can’t, the real hours to try to stay away from our from 3 to 5,” said Molly Hart, the Spokewomen for AAA at the Auto Club Group.

The roads are not alone. If you plan on flying make sure to get to the airport early.

“the airports are going to be very busy, as a matter of fact. We broke our record here in Illinois, but the amount of people who are flying for Thanksgiving, there are 229,000 people getting on a plane. That’s 22,000 more than last year,” Hart said.

AAA recommends a travel kit for those on the road. Included should be snacks, water, blankets, jumper cables, and a phone charger.

“if you do have to pull over to the side of the road because you need roadside assistance, pull off to the shoulder as far as you can. Keep your seatbelts on. Put your hazards on and wait for roadside assistance,” Hart said.