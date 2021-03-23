Experts explain how COVID-19 led to increase in child drownings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A backyard pool or nearby lake could look like fun for kids. That’s why experts in the area are warning about water safety.

We spoke with a swim instructor who says a survival based swim program is a way to prevent kids from drowning.

He suggests having an emergency plan, like one for a tornado or fire.

“Be aware of the dangers of water,” said Brandon Stoffregen, co-owner of Catch the Wave Swim Club in South Beloit.

It’s a warning all parents need to hear.

“Pools are meant to be a fun place, and right now kids see that as a fun place but they don’t see the danger themselves,” said Stoffregen.

Stoffregen teachers a survival-based swim program.

“Kids have had it rough this past year and haven’t had a whole lot to do with water as far as swim lessons go, with a lot of pools being built this past year and water parks opening up these kids need to get their practice in so they can have swim safety skills,” Stoffregen said.

“Drowning rates were higher than previous years, and it’s not surprising because everything else was closed except for pools in their backyard.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 is drowning, but swim lessons can decrease that risk.

“Swim lessons are the final barrier to drowning prevention. First you have to teach the kids not to swim alone, or not to get into the water without somebody letting them know it’s okay,” Stoffregen said.

From backyard pools, water parks, or a nearby lake, Stoffregen says having an emergency plan can prevent a tragedy.

“I think there should be one for the pool. If you have a pool in the backyard or your grandma does, or anything like that talk about where the safe spots are, what not to do what to do if you see a situation because kids are pretty resilient, they’ll remember that stuff,” he added.

“Reinforcing the simple preventive drowning rules that a lot of pools already have in place, but you have to do it for your home pool, is going to be important right now.”

The Rockford Park District and YMCA are partners in also offering swim lessons for kids.