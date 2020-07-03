Experts hope you use the summer to learn a new set of life saving skills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s a great day to save lives. That’s the message from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Local experts say learning at least four life saving skills could potentially change the outcome in an emergency situation.

“You never know when that could be you or your family member that has a cardiac arrest or has an event that CPR would actually need to be performed,” said EMS Educator at SwedishAmerican, Tonja Radford.

She says calling 911 is a life saving step in the timeline.

“The operators are trained and they can help them and guide them along,” Radford said. “So if they’re unsure on what to do with CPR they can just get the knowledge from the 911 operator.”

Summer is often a popular time to grill. Fire Prevention Coordinator Mike Rotolo said knowing how to use a fire extinguisher in an emergency is another life saving skill.

He described the proper usage of an extinguisher.

“We use the acronym P.A.S.S. it stands for pull, aim, squeeze and sweep,” Rotolo said. “We’re not aiming at the flames we’re aiming at the base of the fire.”

Rotolo said to start at a distance from the fire and work your way closer. If it’s too hot, back out, and don’t forget to call 911.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

