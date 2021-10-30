Experts urge people to remember food allergies on Halloween

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Halloween is not always a treat for the millions of kids who have food allergies, which is why health officials are promoting the “Teal Pumpkin Project.”

The effort involves providing a non-food item for Trick-or-Treaters.

A dietitian with OSF HealthCare said that people do not have to break the bank to fill up their stash.

“Glow sticks are really good for Halloween. Bracelets, those Halloween fangs that kids love and wear are really good options,” said Sara Umphfleet. “I know that I’m gonna offer some different options, some things I would pick up at the Family Dollar or the Dollar Store.”

The “Teal Pumpkin Project” has partnered with some real outlets.