STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stillman Valley home was leveled Friday following a reported explosion that sent one woman to the hospital.

Emergency personnel responded to the home in the 9000 block of East High Road in Stillman Valley around 2:41 p.m. Friday after an explosion was heard in multiple nearby towns.

Dispatchers reported the house was “fully involved in fire,” Stillman Valley Fire Chief Chad Hoeffle told Eyewitness news.

“When I got on scene, I noticed that we had an obvious explosion,” Hoeffle said.

“We had some minor fire in the grass in front of the house but there was no active fire in the house. At this time the house had been leveled by whatever caused the explosion.”

A woman and one dog were inside the house, both sustained injuries.

“We were able to get on scene and get her extricated from the house within probably 10 minutes of being on scene,” said Hoeffle.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation by state police, Ogle County Sheriff’s Department and several fire agencies.

This story is developing.