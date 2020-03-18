Eyewitness News anchor Whitney Martin to be featured on Netflix’s ‘Nailed It!’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eyewitness News’ Morning Anchor Whitney Martin will be featured on Season 4 of Netflix’s baking show “Nailed It!”, which premieres April 1st.

According to Netflix, in “Nailed It!” home bakers who have a poor track record in the kitchen seek redemption — and cash — on this series. In each episode, three contestants try their hand at re-creating edible masterpieces. The projects don’t always turn out great, but whichever amateur baker comes closest to a successful dessert by the end of the episode takes home the $10,000 prize, which they might want to use on baking lessons. Comic Nicole Byer and renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres host the culinary competition that features such challenges as painting self-portraits on cookies.

Martin taped her appearance last year. She was selected as a contestant after sending in this photo of a cake she attempted to bake in the form of Sesame Street’s Elmo!

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

