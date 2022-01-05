Eyewitness News announces new morning anchor, Marcus Walter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The New Year is bringing changes to WTVO 17 and FOX 39 in the form of a new anchor.

Veteran broadcaster Marcus Walter joins Eyewitness News anchor Whitney Martin and meteorologist Joey Marino Thursday morning.

“I’m very excited to be stepping into a morning news anchor role and hope to connect with and be of service to the stateline,” Marcus said. “I hope to be a calming and clear presence when big news occurs in the region.”

Marcus joined Eyewitness News on a free-lance basis this past spring as fill-in meteorologist. He started his television career working behind-the-scenes at ABC’s Good Morning America in New York City. From GMA, his career shifted to being an on-camera meteorologist, working for television stations and media companies in Cleveland, Denver, Baltimore and, most recently, Louisiana.

“We’re very excited to have Marcus on the air every weekday morning. People want to wake up and get their news and weather from people they like,” Eyewitness News News Director Matt McConico said. “From the moment he debuted on our air, he had a connection with our audience.”

“Marcus is a consummate professional with an endearing personality who will resonate with our morning audience,” Michael Silecchia, Vice President and General Manager added.

Eyewitness News airs from 5:00am until 7:00am on WTVO 17 and 7:00am until 9:00am on FOX 39. News and weather updates air throughout the morning during ABC’s Good Morning America, LIVE!, The View and Rachael Ray.

ABOUT MARCUS WALTER

Marcus is originally from the suburbs of Chicago. He is a sealed meteorologist, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology from Pennsylvania State University and a Master’s Degree in Atmospheric Science from Cornell University.

In his spare time he enjoys trying new restaurants, exploring the region, watching streaming services and singing karaoke.