ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a proud moment for Eyewitness News at Wednesday night’s Rockford IceHogs game.

That is because our very own Scott Leber was honored by the American Hockey League. He was named the recipient of the AHL’s “James H. Ellery Memorial Award” over the summer.

It is awarded in recognition of outstanding media coverage of the league.

AHL President Scott Howson was in town Wednesday night. He presented Leber with his official plaque prior to the IceHogs’ game.

There was no resting on his laurels, however, as Leber picked his camera back up after the ceremony and got busy covering the action on the ice.

Leber said that he is honored by the recognition.

“I’m honored. I’m really pleased that the IceHogs nominated me for this award, that they think that much of me,” Leber said. “It’s a thrill, especially that the president of the American Hockey League is here tonight for this, and I just love covering the IceHogs and being here in the barn with all these passionate IceHogs fans. So, let’s get a win tonight and make it a really great night.”

Congratulations to Scott Leber from all of us here at Eyewitness News.