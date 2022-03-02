ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A controversial Rockford airport expansion project, on a piece of land with environmental interest, has been paused for three months.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that work on the “Bell Bowl Prairie” is temporarily halted, until June 1, 2022.

The prairie, located near Beltline Road, would become part of an expansion of the Chicago Rockford International Airport. Environmental advocacy groups have been pushing to save the piece of land owned by the airport, which they say is home to important prairie grasses and an endangered bee species.

The airport said that a 2019 environmental impact study found no concerns.

In 2019, the FAA cleared the Greater Rockford Airport Authority to start the operation, and construction began in 2020. The next year, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) identified the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee in an area near the project.

When Airport Authority was notified about the endangered insect, they stopped construction and the FAA consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) about the Endangered Species Act regarding the bee and other species.

In October 2021, The Natural Land Institute (NLI) sued the FAA, USFWS, and Airport Authority, claiming they failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and with the Endangered Species Protection Act in a federal court case.

The $50 million dollar airport expansion project was expected to begin construction today.

The FAA and other federal defendants have filed a motion to dismiss.