Facebook group marches to end gun violence in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A social media group on Facebook wants violence to decrease in the Forest City. They hosted a march on Sunday.

Organizers tell us they formed the group because they want to show how much they care about Rockford.

“The crime is just out of control at this point,” said Tyler Krieter, the founder of Taking Our City Back Rockford.

Tyler Krieter says he created the Facebook page with a mission in mind.

“I created this channel because every day I turn on the news and there’s always one or two shootings. Every day. And here the crime is getting out of control in our city. It’s not safe for people to come outside anymore,” Krieter explained.

Krieter along with a few others stood outside of CherryVale Mall holding signs asking for peace.

“There’s a lot of good people here that are wanting the violence and gun shootings to end. And we could live in harmony and peace,” said Krieter.

He has even witnessed some of the violence.

“A couple of weeks ago there was a shooting right outside my house. It was the second time [in that area]. The first time was in 2016 or 2017,” said Krieter.

Chuck Hansen also took part in the march.

“When I saw their posting to speak up against violence in the Rockford area, I decided why not go out? My sign says “The antidote to evil is love,” said Hansen. “There’s just a few of us here but I hope to see more in the future I’ll be back again and I’ll take my stand and say enough is enough.”

“I’m hoping to grow it over time here and a lot of good positivity keeps coming from it,” Krieter added.