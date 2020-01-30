Facebook may pay $550 million to Illinois users to settle lawsuit

FILE – This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo at Station F in Paris. Facebook has decided not to limit how political ads can be targeted to specific groups of people, as its main digital-ad rival Google did in November 2019 to fight misinformation. Neither will it ban political ads outright, as Twitter has done. And it still won’t fact check them, as it’s faced pressure to do. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

CHICAGO (WGN) — If you use Facebook and live in Illinois, you may have some money coming to you.

Facebook has agreed to pay $550 million to settle a five-year-old class action lawsuit over privacy, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Users claimed Facebook’s facial recognition tagging feature violated a state law protecting biometric information, which can include data from facial, fingerprint and iris scans.

Illinois has one of the strictest biometric privacy laws in the nation, Tribune reports.

A federal court judge in San Francisco, where the lawsuit was moved, must approve the settlement.

Those eligible to claim a portion of the settlement will be notified, Tribune reports.

Users in Illinois could get about $200 each.

