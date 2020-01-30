Facebook may pay $550 million to Illinois users to settle lawsuit

CHICAGO (WGN) — If you use Facebook and live in Illinois, you may have some money coming to you.
Facebook has agreed to pay $550 million to settle a five-year-old class action lawsuit over privacy, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Users claimed Facebook’s facial recognition tagging feature violated a state law protecting biometric information, which can include data from facial, fingerprint and iris scans.
Illinois has one of the strictest biometric privacy laws in the nation, Tribune reports.
A federal court judge in San Francisco, where the lawsuit was moved, must approve the settlement.
Those eligible to claim a portion of the settlement will be notified, Tribune reports.
Users in Illinois could get about $200 each.
MORE HEADLINES:
- PHOTOS: J.Lo and Shakira dazzle in halftime show
- Tom Brady at Super Bowl: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
- Super Bowl Ads: Google brings viewers to tears
- Google commercial brings people to tears during Super Bowl
- Demi Lovato opens the Super Bowl with the National Anthem
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!