Facebook scam ongoing in DeKalb, according to police

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) – The DeKalb Police Department is reportedly receiving complaints about a Facebook scam affecting residents.

An e-mail or message that appears to come from an acquaintance, and directed to the victim, is a part of the scam. The message might be a “friend request” or chat, with the suspect attempting to solicit money. The suspect might also offer to send a link for a financial opportunity, the department said.

DeKalb police said that any person that has received a message like this should immediately delete it, and that if any resident has replied and suffered a loss, they should contact the police department to make a report.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, anytime a resident receives a suspicious e-mail or text, they should contact the sender by a more reliable method to verify the request. An example they give would be to call the acquaintance on the phone, or speak to them in person. However, they recommend that residents should never disclose any personal information to an unknown party on the internet or telephone.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the DeKalb Police Department.