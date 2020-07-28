Facebook, Twitter and YouTube remove video of doctors making false claims about coronavirus ‘cure’

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(WTVO) — Social media companies Facebook, Twitter and YouTube took down a viral video on Monday featuring a group of doctors making dubious claims about coronavirus.

The video was initially published by Brietbart, featuring a group called “America’s Frontline Doctors” at a press conference outside of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the video, Dr. Stella Immanuel, a pediatrician and religious minister from Texas, claims “You don’t need to wear a mask. Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure.”

Immanuel claims that she has treated hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug originally promoted by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment against coronavirus. Trump also said he had taken the drug himself.

Numerous studies, however, failed to find proof that the drug has any benefit in treating COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration has said that the drug had no effect on patient mortality.

President Trump retweeted the video, despite the claims running contrary to his administration’s own public health experts.

The video went viral on Facebook and was shared nearly 600,000 times before it was taken down.

“We’ve removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN, adding that the platform is “showing messages in News Feed to people who have reacted to, commented on or shared harmful COVID-19-related misinformation that we have removed, connecting them to myths debunked by the WHO.”

Twitter and YouTube also removed the video citing rules against COVID-19 misinformation.

According to the website for America’s Frontline Doctors, the group is led by Dr. Simone Gold, a Los Angeles-based emergency medicine specialist.

Dr. Immanuel operates a medical clinic next to her church, Firepower Industries, according to the Daily Beast.

Immanuel has also made claims that medical issues are caused by people having sex with demons and witches in their dreams, that DNA from space aliens is being uses in medicine, and that the government is run by half-human, half-reptilian creatures.

