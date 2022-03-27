HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WTVO) — With the attack on Ukraine leading to a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports, gas prices remain high, and some in Illinois are turning to desperate measures.

One car dealership on Interstate 80 in Hazel Crest has been hit by a thief three times in the last week. Surveillance video shows a suspect drilling holes in car gas tanks and carrying away buckets of gas.

The dealership’s owner has had no luck finding, or stopping, the person responsible.

“We were mad, you know? We were mad, we do not like the way they do it. It’s crazy,” said Alan Takruri, owner of I-80 Auto Group. “I feel sympathy for somebody risking his life just for $10 or $20 of gas. That’s bad.”

The owner said that the damage is costing his business thousands of dollars. He plans to add more surveillance cameras.