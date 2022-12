ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There was help for local students on finding overlooked scholarships Tuesday night.

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois brought in dozens of local scholarship providers to navigate the how-tos on applying. Organizers said that there was a good chance that everyone would be eligible for at least one of the available awards.

It started at 5:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 416 S. Main St. It went until 8:30 p.m. and was completely free.