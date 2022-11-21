ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County officials are warning residents that a letter claiming they owe taxes is fake.

According to the Winnebago County Board, residents have complained of receiving a letter claiming notice of a “Distraint Warrant,” which includes a toll-free number and says the intended victim has a delinquent tax owed.

Photo: Winnebago County Board

“This is not an official letter from Winnebago County, and it is believed this is an attempt to scam residents into paying a fake tax debt,” the board said Monday.

To check on the status of your current tax bill, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at (815) 319-4400 or visit www.winnebagotreasurer.com.

Anyone who has received such a letter is asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at 815-282-2600.