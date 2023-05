CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago Police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty was laid to rest on Wednesday.

There were glowing remarks, fond memories, laughter and tears at the funeral service for Officer Areanah Preston. She served the Chicago Police Department for three years.

Preston was gunned down during an early morning robbery outside of her home. She had just gotten off shift. Four people are charged with her murder.

Areanah Preston was 24-years-old.