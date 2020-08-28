Famed Freeport Abraham Lincoln actor charged with child porn, patronizing a prostitute

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 63-year-old Freeport native George Buss, who has made a career of performing as President Abraham Lincoln nationwide, has been charged with child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

According to the Stephenson County Jail, Buss was booked into custody at 11:38 a.m. on Friday.

Buss has been a professional Lincoln impersonator since 1986.

In 2018, Buss, along with Freeport native Tim Connors, traveled to Washington D.C. to portray Lincoln and Stephen Douglas at the Lincoln Forum in Gettysburg in a reenactment of the historical duo’s debates.

Of the Buss’ arrest, State Representative Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) said, “The crimes George Buss stands accused of are heinous. I denounce him in the strongest of terms. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May their voices be heard and may justice be quickly served.”

