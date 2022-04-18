FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — George Buss, who made a career of performing as President Abraham Lincoln nationwide, has pleaded guilty to both child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

Buss was arrested in August 2020 after a criminal investigation was opened earlier that year.

His trial was set to begin in December 2020 but was delayed.

Buss has been a professional Lincoln impersonator since 1986.

In 2018, Buss, along with Freeport native Tim Connors, traveled to Washington D.C. to portray Lincoln and Stephen Douglas at the Lincoln Forum in Gettysburg in a reenactment of the historical duo’s debates.

His sentencing is set for June 1st, 2022.