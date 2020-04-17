Families of RMTD bus drivers express safety concerns after two employees are diagnosed with COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Mass Transit District becomes the latest victim of COVID-19 as two employees test positive for the virus.

Family members of bus drivers believe enough isn’t being done for everyone’s safety.

“It’s not just about the drivers it’s about all these people,” said an anonymous RMTD family member. “When they first started giving the free rides they were packed in like sardines from front to back.”

“You’re not supposed to be with your family, outside of who you live with, and then yet things are not being mandated at your place of employment, and you’re bringing that home to your family,” they said.

RMTD buses will often have more than 10 people aboard. That’s more than what is allowed to gather in one place by Illinois guidelines.

“I just don’t find that it’s fair in regards to that it is mandated for everyone else for safety reasons that we keep 6 feet part, no more than 10 gatherings, stay away from your family, yet here they are not having that same security, as little as security as it is,” they said.

RMTD has changed how they operate, and said that busses are cleaned every night.

“We have been fogging our busses on a periodic basis. We have a team of our maintenance crew that come out any bus that is on the road for longer than 8 hours for a course of a day,” said RMTD’s Marketing and PR Specialist, Lisa Brown. “We have eliminated fares so there’s no hard surface direct contact with passengers or drivers. “

For some they said that’s not enough.

“We’re all at risk out there with an essential position, but you’re at more risk when the extra things aren’t done to protect you. When it’s your government saying one thing, and everybody else is mandated is not followed, it makes you feel threatened,” families said.

RMTD meets every Friday to continue the discussion and modify ways to protect passengers and drivers. Officials also said if you don’t have to ride the bus, it’s advised not to.

